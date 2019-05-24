How do you make the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones hilarious? Invite Leslie Jones over to watch with you, that’s how!

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jones joined the host for one last Game of Thrones viewing party and there were nachos, laughs and whole bunch of expletives as the duo watched the fate of the great houses of Westeros unfold.

Initially, Jones and Meyers expressed some sympathy for the few remaining inhabitants of King’s Landing who had survived Dany’s (Emilia Clarke) fiery attack. “He’d probably just bought that place,” said Meyers, indicating a man sitting distraught in the rubble. “He’d been renting.” But the compassion didn’t last too long, when Jones became fixated with the ash engulfing the city. “That’s body ash,” she pointed out. “That ash that’s coming down is dandruff; like body dandruff.” To which Meyers responded: “It was already distressing you made it 10 times worse.”

When Dany took to the makeshift podium to deliver her victory speech to her Dothraki and Unsullied troops, the comedians compared it to a stand-up show where the audience is really far away so you really have to project your voice — oh, and they also speak two languages. As the new queen turned to promote Grey Worm to her Master of War, neither was impressed. “I feel like that was a job he already had?” questioned Meyers, while Jones concurred, “Exactly, she just promoted him from manager to manager!”

They then turned their attention to Daenerys’ death scene, ad-libbing for her dragon — “Why you kill my momma?” Then interjecting, “If my momma can’t have it, ain’t nobody can have it!” while Drogon breathed fire on the Iron Throne — before moving onto make fun of Sam’s democracy pitch. “Talk about a place that is rife for voter fraud; no one has photo ID!” pointed out Meyers.

When it came to Brienne writing about Jamie in the Kingsguard book, Jones got very animated. “This is the story about a one-handed f—boy who left me out in the snow in my house coat!” she yelled followed by a string of beeped-out expletives. As for advice for fans who were upset with the way the epic HBO series ended? Jones had this to say: “Take a big glass of grow the f— up, because Game of Thrones is not real.”

Watch the clip above.

