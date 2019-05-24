EW's Game of Thrones Weekly series finale sails west of Westeros

Image zoom HBO

And so farewell to the Starks and the Lannisters, the secret Targaryens and the fan-theory Night Kings! Goodbye, King’s Landing, you scorchmark! So long, Winterfell, you’re in good hands! Game of Thrones has ended, and this week’s cover story for Entertainment Weekly honors the conclusion of the HBO fantasy drama.

James Hibberd, our man in Westeros, is back for one final episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly, where we scan through Twitter for some listener questions (thanks for sending them, sorry we couldn’t address everybody!) and discuss James’ revelatory investigation of the dead character who was supposed to survive the final season. Somehow we finally get to talk about Lady Stonehart, too.

Be sure to read all of James’ coverage of the series finale, including his chat with Maisie Williams about her one Arya regret from the final season. And listen to the final episode of EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly below. You can also find the podcast on iTunes, Radio.com, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: