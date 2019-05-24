Teenage angst will take center stage during this month’s premiere of America’s Got Talent — and boy does it sound incredible.

In this exclusive sneak peek from the season 14 starter, a 15-year-old by the name of Sophie Pecora sings about her personal experiences in school. Think a contemporary Lisa Loeb, but with a lot more (spoken) blues.

TV’s No. 1 show of the summer (an average 14 million viewers) is coming back this month with a few fresh faces. AGT Champions host Terry Crews will take over the emcee mic, while Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel at the judge’s table.

In case you’ve overlooked how many stars have been launched by AGT, here’s a quick refresher:

Season 12 winner Darci Lynne has been touring the country since appearing on AGT and had her own holiday special on NBC.

Singer Grace VanderWaal followed up her season 11 win by releasing her Billboard-charting debut album, headlining her own sold-out tour, and touring the U.S. with Imagine Dragons.

Mat Franco, the first ever magician to win AGT, has headlined the stage show Magic Reinvented Nightly in Las Vegas since 2015. Also performing in Sin City: ventriloquist Terry Fator, comedians Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face, and magician and season 13/AGT Champions winner Shin Lim, who just announced an upcoming show at the Mirage.

AGT premieres May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

