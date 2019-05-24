Adam Levine is leaving The Voice after 16 seasons

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Adam Levine’s days of swiveling the big red chair are over.

On Friday, The Voice host Carson Daly announced during a segment on the Today show that after 16 seasons as a coach on the NBC singing competition, Levine would be departing the series. Daly added that it was Levine’s decision to leave and that he “will always be cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best.”

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

Over his eight-year stint on the show, the Maroon 5 frontman won the competition three times — coaching Javier Colon to success back on season 1, Tessanne Chin on season 5, and Jordan Smith on season 9 — and enjoyed a beautiful bromance full of banter with fellow coach Blake Shelton as the two sparred over contestants. Levine will be replaced on the upcoming 17th season of the NBC series by Gwen Stefani, who joins returning coaches Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

