What to Watch on Thursday: A mini Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel on NBC's Red Nose Day Special

The Red Nose Day Special

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

This year’s night of programming to benefit Comic Relief USA’s campaign against child poverty includes sketches featuring Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon and new NBC late-night host Lilly Singh, plus performances by Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. You are also cordially invited to view One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, a Richard Curtis-penned “sequel” to Four Weddings and a Funeral that reunites stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, among others. Curtis originally rejected the idea of following up on his romcom creations, but then “suddenly had this idea that might be quite touching and sweet, so we thought we’d give it a go.” Lily James, Alicia Vikander, and Sam Smith also appear in the short film — so don’t forget to wear your best hat (and donate money, of course). The night wraps up with a special edition of Hollywood Game Night hosted by Jane Lynch. —Clark Collis

BIOGRAPHY: Farrah Fawcett Forever

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

Ten years after Farrah Fawcett’s June 25, 2009 death after a three-year bout with cancer, A&E is looking back on the actress and cultural icon’s life, from the ubiquitous red swimsuit pin-up to her single-season, but no less beloved, stint on Charlie’s Angels. The special includes several new interviews with such figures as Robert Duvall, Cicely Tyson, former Paramount CEO Sherry Lansing, and Fawcett’s Charlie’s Angels costar Jaclyn Smith. It also features previously unreleased footage documenting Fawcett’s battle with cancer, never-before-seen family photographs, and footage of Fawcett’s art project with sculptor Keith Edmier. —Tyler Aquilina

What Else to Watch:

9 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race — VH1

Christina on the Coast (series debut) — HGTV

How Far Is Tattoo Far? (season premiere) — MTV

9:30 p.m.

Life in Pieces — CBS

10 p.m.

Elementary (seventh and final season premiere) — CBS

Streaming

The Rich and the Ruthless (season premiere) — UMC

*times are ET and subject to change