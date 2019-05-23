Vanjie recalls seducing Brooke's 'Canadian bacon' in RuPaul's Drag Race reunion clip

What goes best with a double order of backwards sashays? Per Miss Vanjie — iconic two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race eliminee — in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the season 11 reunion (above), the answer is Toronto native Brooke Lynn Hytes’ “Canadian bacon.”

Probing deeper into perhaps the most memorable romance in all of Drag Race her-story, Emmy-winning host RuPaul asks the pair about how their innocent romance (which played out across the season via several adorable smooches in the Werk Room) began amid the reality series’ cutthroat competition.

“Vanjie kind of started things off,” Brooke claims, though Vanjie’s contorted face seems to suggest otherwise. “He started flirting with me. I thought he was very cute, too, but I was at a competition, so I wasn’t looking for romance. But then he started flirting with me, and I was like, ok, well…”

“We were on our way into our [hotel] rooms and Silky said to Brooke Lynn from down the hall: ‘Brooke Lynn! Vanjie got a crush on you!'” Vanjie elaborates. “And Brooke Lynn grabbed his Canadian bacon and I said, ‘Hola! Como estas!'”

Brooke adds that “It was nice, because we couldn’t really do anything because we were on set, so it was like this nice little schoolboy romance.”

The clip ends on a cliffhanger immediately after RuPaul’s asks the question on everyone’s mind: “Are you two still a couple?”

In her elimination interview, Vanjie joked that she was contractually obligated not to reveal the status of her relationship with Brooke.

“He likes to say I made the first movie, but it was him. We were kind of flirting, and it was kind of a joke. But, one day, it ended up where we just started growing this little bond. And the next thing you know, we were just like little puppies,” Vanjie told EW. “We cannot confirm or deny anything because we have two more episodes. We are the Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake of the gay franchise of Drag Race. Ya’ll going to have to watch and see because we do confirm that. We do let everyone know about the question everyone’s asking at the reunion.”

Find out Branjie’s fate when the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 reunion airs tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

Related content: