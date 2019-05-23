The Lonely Island crew drop surprise Bash Brothers Experience visual rap album on Netflix

Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone — a.k.a. The Lonely Island — teased a surprise “visual poem” would drop at midnight PT on Wednesday. What we didn’t know was that it would end up being their Lemonade.

Directed by Mike Diva and Schaffer, The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience debuted on Netflix as a musical spoof of Oakland A’s baseball players Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

“In 1988, Major League Baseball was set aflame by Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire, aka The Bash Brothers,” the opening title card reads. “They were known for their towering hoe runs and mind-bending play, but what many don’t know… Is that they recorded an album… of raps.”

Samberg and Schaffer play Canseco and McGwire, respectively, as they rap through songs like “Jose & Mark,” “Uniform On,” “Let’s Bash,” “Focused AF,” and “Ihop.”

“I reside in Black Hawk in a big f—ing house/ My community is gated ’cause I don’t strike out,” Samberg’s Canseco raps. “Got a room with a chair, got a room with a couch/ Got a framed photograph of the time I met Alf!”

“I’m not a hamburger but they call me Big Mac/ Got the one-ton Jimmy and the itty-bitty sack,” Schaffer’s McGwire spits. “My balls shrinky-dinky ’cause the ‘roids so strong/ But it makes the aforementioned Jimmy-jam look long.”

The Bash Brothers Experience comes in both “visual poem” form (through Netflix) and audio album form (through various streaming providers), but the visual poem features a host of guest stars, including Jenny Slate, Hannah Simone, Sterling K. Brown, Jim O’Heir, and Maya Rudolph.

The song “Oakland Nights,” about getting sexy with “silk robes and kimonos,” features Sia. Haim, meanwhile, features on “IHOP Parking Lot” with Rudolph.

We’re still waiting on that Fyre Festival spoof movie, but this will do.

This link has all da places to stream: https://t.co/jy5dvUIhDV — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) May 23, 2019

