The stakes are raised for the Roy family in exclusive Succession season 2 preview

Get ready for more family drama — the second season of Succession will premiere Sunday, Aug. 11 on HBO, EW can exclusively reveal.

This family saga about a Rupert Murdoch-esque media baron named Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four squabbling, scheming adult children (Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alan Ruck) gained traction among critics and viewers over the course of last year’s freshman season. And by the time Strong’s ambitious (but drug-addicted) Kendall accidentally caused the death of a waiter at his own sister’s wedding in the season finale, Succession was must-see TV for many. “It really seemed to go out into the world like a blast wave,” says Strong. “Towards the end, it became this modern tragedy that seemed to take on its own life.”

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong reveals that the start of season will find Cox’s Roy involved in “the beginnings of a takeover battle,” thanks to Kendall’s machinations before his finale fall. “There’s a frantic desire on behalf of Logan and the company to fend that off,” says Armstrong. Kendall is now aligned with his dad, who has covered up his offspring’s crimes. Strong says that his character shows “this new allegiance and subservience to [his] father. Kendall has collapsed inside, so the ambition isn’t really there any longer — until at some point it probably will be, and then all hell will break loose,” he adds with a laugh.

As with the first season, family members will get together at an assortment of locales. “In the first episode, we get to see the Hamptons spread of Logan where they kind of hunker down to think about what to do in the face of this [corporate] attack,” says Armstrong. “In one of the later episodes, we go off on a bonding retreat-style event to Hungary and then we visit a kind of Davos-slash-Sun Valley media conference.” We’d say, “Happy travels,” but where would be the fun in that?

Watch the trailer for season 2 of Succession, above.

For more Summer TV scoop, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy your choice of two different Game of Thrones covers — Daenerys or the Starks — now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: