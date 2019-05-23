Star Trek: Picard first teaser trailer released

Star Trek type Movie Genre Sci-fi

The first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard is here.

The new CBS All Access show stars Patrick Stewart (or Sir Patrick Stewart as the press release points out) reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series will “follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

The trailer shows Picard having presumably retired to his family’s Chateau Picard vineyard in France. A voiceover meanwhile hints at Picard having left Starfleet for some “unimaginable” mysterious reason. “What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us why did you leave Starfleet admiral.”

The streaming company also confirmed the rest of Stewart’s co-stars: Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadaway.

Previously, executive producer Alex Kurtzman told EW about the show. “It’s an extremely different rhythm than [Star Trek: Discovery],” he said. “Discovery is a bullet. Picard is a very contemplative show. It will find a balance between the speed of Discovery and the nature of what Next Gen was, but I believe it will have its own rhythm. Without revealing too much about it, people have so many questions about Picard and what happened to him, and the idea we get to take time to answer those questions in the wake of the many, many things he’s had to deal with in Next Gen is really exciting. ‘More grounded’ is not the right way to put it, because season 2 of Discovery is also grounded. It will feel more… real-world? If that’s the right way to put it.”

There’s no release date yet for the show.

