Karamo Brown has a new show idea for himself and his Queer Eye costars — all thanks to Snapchat’s baby filter.

On Thursday, the Fab Five’s culture expert posted a photo collage of him, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France after they’d all been de-aged by the app’s new filter, with fans going ga-ga over the results. Both Berk and Brown look almost the same, while Porowski, France, and Van Ness look like real-life child models.

“New Show Alert,” Brown captioned the image, adding “#BabyQueerEye lol.”

“Oh my god, I volunteer to babysit you all,” one fan commented. Another said, “The most popular guys in the sandbox.”

“Baby Antoni could prob convince me to have kids,” a third fan announced.

With all the content available on Netflix, maybe there’s room for a series featuring adorable toddlers with an insane amount of style and personality helping those who need it most. The Fab Five go to preschool? We’re here for it.

