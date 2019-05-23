The ballroom battle gets intense in Pose season 2 trailer

Pose type TV Show Network FX Genre Drama

Live. Work. Poooooooooose.

It’s time to go back to the ballroom with the second season of FX’s critically acclaimed series Pose, arriving June 11.

The network has unveiled the first footage from the new season of the 1980s New York-set drama, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals.

Based on the trailer (above), season 2 looks to find Angel (Indya Moore) exploring the modeling world while Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) struggles with her HIV diagnosis. Meanwhile, Elektra (Dominique Jackson) seems to have regained a power position in the ballroom world. And Pray Tell (Billy Porter) is still rocking fabulous headwear at the balls.

Related content: