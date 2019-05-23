Outlander introduces fans to an 'im-purr-tent' new cast member

Image zoom Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Romance,

Fantasy

Outlander is ready to introduce a meow-velous new character.

On Thursday, the Starz series teased the announcement of a new cast member with a tweet saying, “We have a very im-purr-tent casting announcement… who could it be?!”

Fans weren’t left hanging too long, though. Less than 30 minutes later, the show shared a photo of Sam Heughan in costume as Jamie Fraser with a cuddly feline friend on his shoulder, adding, “Clan, meet our wee ADSO!”

In the Diana Gabaldon novels that serve as the source material for Outlander, Adso is Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) cat, gifted to her by Jamie after picking him up on the road on the way home from a gathering of the clans in the The Fiery Cross. Though it has yet to be officially confirmed, it seems safe to assume that season 5 of the show will be based on this book, in keeping with the previous seasons sticking to one book each.

Adso is named after Jamie’s mother’s cat, a name which he suggests to Claire. And he comes to play a fun role in numerous books in the series as a reliable mouser for the Fraser house on the ridge. He largely resides in the cupboard in Claire’s doctor’s offices that Jamie builds her on the Ridge.

Image zoom Aimee Spinks/STARZ

Last season on Outlander, fans got to meet the first essential furry friend in the Fraser clan: Ian Murray’s (John Bell) trusty dog, Rollo. Now they get to add another member to their growing menagerie, which should come in handy given that Ian and Rollo have taken up residence with the Mohawk.

Outlander season 5 is now filming, but no release date has been set.

Related content: