Millie Bobby Brown covers everything from Lizzo to Lorde in epic 'Beat Battle' with Jimmy Fallon

As if the spirits of Glee descended upon The Tonight Show for one night, Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress Millie Bobby Brown and host Jimmy Fallon ran through hit after hit after hit in a truly epic “Beat Battle” musical challenge that’ll be the envy of anyone who’s ever performed karaoke.

The plan was for The Roots to start playing a beat as both Brown and Fallon trade-off singing a song that fit that beat. The first one who couldn’t come up with a song to sing would lose… but nobody did.

Brown, the Stranger Things star who we already know has a mental musical databank that rivals iTunes, ended up effortlessly covering artists like Lizzo, Lorde, Gwen Stefani, Carly Rae Jepsen, Wilson Phillips, and Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey without missing a beat.

Fallon, meanwhile, pulled out some Backstreet Boys, Hall and Oates, Third Eye Blind, Fleetwood Mac, Justin Bieber, and Kenny Rogers. It’s safe to say, it feels like he met his equal when it comes to musical challenges.

