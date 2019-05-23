Halle Berry gives Lena Waithe a big fat kiss for Jimmy Kimmel Live guest hosting

Adrian Brody kissing Halle Berry at the Oscars? Meh. Halle Berry kissing Lena Waithe on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Work!
Waithe, the multi-talented writer-producer-actor from The Chi and Master of None, guest hosted the late-night talk show for Wednesday’s episode and she just needed some… inspiration. So, she pressed the “Berry Button” and out walked the John Wick: Chapter 3 star.
“I need some inspiration, okay?” Waithe said. “Like that Oscars speech you gave [in 2002], it got me hyped, okay? I need you to give me some of that Halle Berry juice!”
Berry did give her some of that juice by saying, “I know that you are a force of nature. You are a beautiful African-American queen going after everything that is hers! And, Lena, tonight you are a writer, an actor, a producer, and tonight you are a late-night comedian and you’re about to slay!”
But the real “Halle Berry juice” came when the Oscar winner thought Waithe needed “something else” and gave the guest host a big kiss. “Now you’re good!” Berry said.
How was Waithe supposed to concentrate on the opening monologue after a moment like that? Well, she somehow managed to get through, thanks to a new writers’ room she assembled of all kids.
In a bit, Waithe workshopped material for her opening monologue with help from all the new-hires. Caleb, clearly, was the MVP of the group, coming up with gems like, “I would only spend $75 on a cup of coffee if it also came with my tax refunds.” But Edie came up with the sketch of the night: Friends but they’re cannibals.
Related content:
- Lena Waithe joins Westworld season 3 cast
- It’s ‘Kathie Lee & Hodor’ in Jimmy Kimmel’s new Game of Thrones spin-off spoof
- After John Wick 3, it’s time for the Halle Berrenaissance to begin
|type
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|Status
|
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments