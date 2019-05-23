See the first look at the final season of Mr. Robot

Image zoom Michael Parmelee/USA Network

Mr. Robot is going out with a bloody Christmas.

It’s been almost two years since season 3 of the Emmy-nominated drama wrapped, but creator Sam Esmail has a very early present in the form of the first look at the fourth and final season.

The image below was unveiled Thursday, and within it, there’s a secret message, with fans then suggested to go here for a hidden clue about the final season.

“Later this year, we’ll premiere the final season of Mr. Robot,” Esmail said. “This season is something I’m truly proud of and cannot wait to share with fans. With that said, I already teased that the final season would take place over the 2015 Christmas holiday, but I will take it one step further. The final season will be a one filled with answers, hacking and blood.”

Speaking to EW in March from the set of the USA series, star Rami Malek shared his excitement about the ending that Esmail has crafted. “I trust Sam implicitly, so if that is the way he thought he could close out this storyline, then I’m with him,” he shared. “I can say this, it is a very impactful, emotional, and I think clearly well thought out way to end this story and this series. It’s remarkable. I’m in awe of the man and what he has done this season.”

Mr. Robot returns later this year to USA.

