Chrissy Teigen will star in short-form Judge Judy-style series Chrissy's Court

Image zoom Jemal Countess/Getty Images

If you’ve ever been watching Judge Judy and thought, “You know what would make this better? If Chrissy Teigen were the judge,” we agree with you — and so does Jeffrey Katzenberg, apparently.

Teigen will star in a courtroom show called Chrissy’s Court for Quibi, the upcoming short-form streaming service backed by the former Disney and DreamWorks executive. Much like Judge Judy, Teigen will preside over real small claims cases, and her verdicts will be final and legally binding. Also, Teigen’s mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, will serve as the court’s bailiff.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands,” Teigen said in a statement. “Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

The show will presumably feature plenty of quips like that from Teigen, whose Twitter account attests to her wit. (Seriously, if you don’t follow her, you’re missing out.) She will also appear as a judge on NBC’s comedy competition show Bring the Funny, premiering July 9.

Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is scheduled to launch in April 2020 and is reportedly tailored for smartphone viewing, with its shows’ episodes running around 10 minutes. The platform also has projects from Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, and Blumhouse‘s Jason Blum in the works.

Related content: