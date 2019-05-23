The best Memorial Day 2019 sales on TVs and entertainment essentials

Upgrade your home with major discounts on top brands from retailers like Walmart and Amazon.
Memorial Day TV sales are one of the most anticipated discounts of the year. TVs can obviously be expensive, but many would say they’re also a fundamental piece in a home. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your family room’s entertainment hub or add a TV to your kitchen or kid’s room, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to shop for new devices, accessories, stands, mounts, and any item that can kick your house’s media capabilities up a notch. Some of this year’s top sales on TV and entertainment accessories can be found at retailers like Walmart and Amazon, where you’ll get great discounts on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.
So, without further ado, let us present to you: the best 2019 Memorial Day sales on TVs and the entertainment essentials you need to make your home the perfect place for hosting friends and family movie nights. And if you need some suggestions for what to watch in your new and improved entertainment space, these are the TV shows celebrities can’t help but binge-watch.
Best TV sales
- SAMSUNG 65” Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, $598 (orig. $800); walmart.com
- Sony KDL48W650D 48” Class Built-In Wi-Fi HD TV, $448 (orig. $550); amazon.com
- VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $330 (orig. $478); walmart.com
- SAMSUNG Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (2019 Model), $1,598 (orig. $2,198), amazon.com
Best sales on TV mounts and accessories
- Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $75 (orig. $90); amazon.com
- Roku Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, $40 (orig. $50); amazon.com
- iPhone Headphone Adapter, Lighting Port Cable Splitter, Charger Audio Jack Adapter $10 (orig. $18); walmart.com
- Ematic Full Motion TV Wall Mount Kit with HDMI Cable for 10”-27” Displays, $10 (orig. $59); walmart.com
- Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted TV Console, 60 Inch, $150 (orig. $170); amazon.com
Best sales on TV stands and entertainment centers
- Gatlin TV Stand, Created for Macy’s, $400 (orig. $800); macys.com
- Mainstays Wood and Metal TV Stand for TVs up to 55”, $89 (orig. $119); walmart.com
- Wood Barn Door Storage Cabinet, $275 (orig. $550); worldmarket.com
- Sauder Edge Water Entertainment Credenza for TVs up to 55”, $211 (orig. $360); amazon.com
- Graywash Wood and Metal Keenan Shelf, $175 (orig. $350); worldmarket.com
