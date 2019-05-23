The best Memorial Day 2019 sales on TVs and entertainment essentials

Image zoom

Memorial Day TV sales are one of the most anticipated discounts of the year. TVs can obviously be expensive, but many would say they’re also a fundamental piece in a home. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your family room’s entertainment hub or add a TV to your kitchen or kid’s room, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to shop for new devices, accessories, stands, mounts, and any item that can kick your house’s media capabilities up a notch. Some of this year’s top sales on TV and entertainment accessories can be found at retailers like Walmart and Amazon, where you’ll get great discounts on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.

So, without further ado, let us present to you: the best 2019 Memorial Day sales on TVs and the entertainment essentials you need to make your home the perfect place for hosting friends and family movie nights. And if you need some suggestions for what to watch in your new and improved entertainment space, these are the TV shows celebrities can’t help but binge-watch.

Best TV sales

SAMSUNG 65” Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV, $598 (orig. $800); walmart.com

Sony KDL48W650D 48” Class Built-In Wi-Fi HD TV, $448 (orig. $550); amazon.com

VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $330 (orig. $478); walmart.com

SAMSUNG Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q70 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (2019 Model), $1,598 (orig. $2,198), amazon.com

Best sales on TV mounts and accessories

Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $75 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Roku Streaming Stick with Voice Remote, $40 (orig. $50); amazon.com

iPhone Headphone Adapter, Lighting Port Cable Splitter, Charger Audio Jack Adapter $10 (orig. $18); walmart.com

Ematic Full Motion TV Wall Mount Kit with HDMI Cable for 10”-27” Displays, $10 (orig. $59); walmart.com

Martin Furniture Asymmetrical Floating Wall Mounted TV Console, 60 Inch, $150 (orig. $170); amazon.com

Best sales on TV stands and entertainment centers