Put your headphones on, because libraries are getting loud again.

Earlier this month, EW revealed that original All That cast members Kel Mitchell, Josh Server, and Lori Beth Denberg are guest-starring in the series premiere of Nickelodeon’s new version. Since then, the Jonas Brothers were announced as musical guests and part of a Good Burger sketch featuring Mitchell. Well, he’s not the only one returning to his old characters, as EW has the first look at Denberg reviving her Loud Librarian in the exclusive clip above.

Speaking to EW on the set of All That, Denberg expressed her surprise at being asked to do some of her classic sketches, assuming she was back solely to pass the torch. “It does get a lot of aggression out, but it’s really hard,” she said of Loud Librarian. “The Loud Librarian is all about being really loud and energetic and working tons of props, big heavy props and I’m crashing into things. I forgot how physically taxing it was, and that’s without even the yelling on top of it. I think I said after the first time we did a rehearsal, ‘I forgot how sweaty this was.'”

Watch the clip above.

All That premieres June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

