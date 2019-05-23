All the times the Stranger Things kids showed off their singing chops

Image zoom Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images; BET

The kids from Stranger Things have faced off against secret government agencies, vanquished (and befriended) interdimensional beings, and saved their small town from giant shadow monsters — but did you know they can also sing?

While none of the actors who make up the Hawkins group have hit 18 yet, the popular Netflix show’s young cast boasts multiple Broadway veterans who can belt a tune just as well as they can battle a Demogorgon.

Check out a roundup of the gang flexing their musical talents below:

Brown, who plays Eleven on Stranger Things, has made a habit of doing a musical performance on the Tonight Show ever since she surprised audiences by rapping Nicki Minaj’s iconic “Monster” verse while being showered in silly string.

When Brown came back to the show to promote season 2, host Jimmy Fallon and company had her spit an original rap that covered everything that happened on the first season of Stranger Things.

Brown has also impressed the show’s fans by singing “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the musical Dreamgirls on stage at a promotional event in Chile.

Brown has also publicly shown love for Bruno Mars, singing his song “Just The Way You Are” in a video for W magazine:

He also covered “Uptown Funk” at the 2016 Emmys with her costars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Speaking of Matarazzo, the young actor who plays Dustin on Stranger Things first made his name on Broadway playing Gavroche in the 2014 Broadway revival of Les Misérables. While there (fortunately) isn’t bootleg footage of Matarazzo, there is viral video of him singing “Bring Him Home” at karaoke.

Matarazzo, who posted videos of himself singing with his family earlier in his career, got the chance to cover Sam Smith with his sister Sabrina at Elsie Fest.

They’ve since gone on stage with Paramore to rock out to the emo classic “Misery Business.”

The siblings have also become staples at New York sporting events and even performed the National Anthem for the New York Mets…

…And the New York Rangers.

Matarazzo was even lucky enough to sing with Kelly Clarkson for a charity video.

He also enjoys singing with his Stranger Things castmate Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair on the show. They’ve performed an acapella version of John Legend’s “All of Me” alongside Brown for E! News …

…and sang ’80s classics in a karaoke video for the Guardian:

McLaughlin, another Broadway vet, played Simba in The Lion King musical. Just like Matarazzo, he also brought his sister on stage at the 2016 Elsie Fest to sing “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.”

That same day, McLaughlin performed again with Matarazzo and Glee’s Darren Criss, singing “Fugue for Tinhorns” from the musical Guys and Dolls.

In addition to Stranger Things, McLaughlin starred as a young Ricky Bell in The New Edition Story miniseries from BET. In the clip below, the boys do a performance promoting their album Candy Girl.

As part of promotion for the miniseries, McLaughlin went on radio show Sway in the Morning with his dad and was put on the spot to sing. The end result definitely impressed the radio host and his team.

Also, as one of the last big promos for The New Edition Story, McLaughlin took part in a massive performance at the 2017 BET Awards with Lifetime Achievement Award winners New Edition.

Through all the promotion for Stranger Things and The New Edition Story, the actor still found time to shoot a musical Christmas commercial for Old Navy.

While surrounded by Broadway babies, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike on Stranger Things, has expressed his musical talent more in the vein of rock and roll. When the show first launched, Wolfhard would post short videos of him messing around on his guitar, covering artists like Mac Demarco.

Playing a little Mac Demarco before bed. Night twitter! pic.twitter.com/yOyYxI5BHw — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 20, 2016

Later, Wolfhard got more serious about music, forming the band Calpurnia and performing covers of bands like Velvet Underground and Weezer at venues like Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

They also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.

Like his character Will on Stranger Things, who was trapped in the Upside Down on the first season, Schnapp is often left out of the conversation when it comes to the cast’s musical abilities. But like his costars, Schnapp has dipped his toes in the music scene, appearing in a Panic! at the Disco music video, and later performing with the band at Madison Square Garden in 2017.

Noah Schnapp performing on stage with Panic! At The Disco (March 2nd) pic.twitter.com/pYMU67Xza2 — Stranger Things Posts (@ST_Posts) March 3, 2017

Schnapp also had a couple notable solos in the Motown tribute the boys from Stranger Things performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Sadie Sink

Last but not least, the newest member of the Stranger Things crew, Sink, who plays Max on the show, is another theater kid at heart. Sink was an understudy for Annie in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie, meaning she knows how to do a rousing rendition of “Tomorrow.”

Bringing things back around, Sink has also taken to posting videos of herself and castmate Millie Bobby Brown singing songs like “All I Ask” by Adele.

While there’s no word yet on whether season 3 will include any musical numbers, Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.

