What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s live, star-studded All in the Family and The Jeffersons special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Though this special’s cast is new, everything else is a blast from the past — including the sets, which replicate the originals down to their precise measurements, and 1970s-inspired costumes. “These two scripts will be done word for word. We’re not updating anything. The lesson in that is human nature doesn’t change,” Norman Lear tells EW. “All of the problems that Archie and the Jeffersons face are clearly here today. Nothing has been totally resolved. There isn’t any subject we did through all those years that we couldn’t do again today.” —Maureen Lee Lenker

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform

Season Finale

After thinking they know who killed Nolan, and hell-bent on trying to prove it, the Perfectionists are now picking up the pieces from last week’s big shocker. But the surprises aren’t over yet; new info (clues in Taylor Swift’s “ME!” music video?!) makes them question everything.

What Else to Watch:

Streaming

A Tale of Two Kitchens (documentary from executive producer Gael Garcia Bernal) — Netflix

8 p.m.

Chicago Med (season finale) — NBC

The Amazing Race (two back-to-back episodes) — CBS

9 p.m.

Chicago Fire (season finale) — NBC

10 p.m.

Chicago P.D. (season finale) — NBC

SEAL Team (season finale) — CBS

Whiskey Cavalier (series finale) — ABC

Brockmire (season finale) — IFC

*times are ET and subject to change