What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC’s live, star-studded All in the Family and The Jeffersons special

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
Though this special’s cast is new, everything else is a blast from the past — including the sets, which replicate the originals down to their precise measurements, and 1970s-inspired costumes. “These two scripts will be done word for word. We’re not updating anything. The lesson in that is human nature doesn’t change,” Norman Lear tells EW. “All of the problems that Archie and the Jeffersons face are clearly here today. Nothing has been totally resolved. There isn’t any subject we did through all those years that we couldn’t do again today.” —Maureen Lee Lenker
Related content:
- See the star-studded All in the Family/The Jeffersons live cast get into character
- ABC’s live sitcom event adds Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Sean Hayes, and more to cast
- The Neighborhood casts The Jeffersons star Marla Gibbs
- Here’s why One Day at a Time — one of the best shows on TV — needs to be saved
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Freeform
Season Finale
After thinking they know who killed Nolan, and hell-bent on trying to prove it, the Perfectionists are now picking up the pieces from last week’s big shocker. But the surprises aren’t over yet; new info (clues in Taylor Swift’s “ME!” music video?!) makes them question everything.
Related content:
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists reveals Spencer and Toby [spoiler!]
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists reveals what happened to Alison and Emily
- Lucy Hale to lead Riverdale spin-off as Katy Keene
What Else to Watch:
Streaming
A Tale of Two Kitchens (documentary from executive producer Gael Garcia Bernal) — Netflix
8 p.m.
Chicago Med (season finale) — NBC
The Amazing Race (two back-to-back episodes) — CBS
9 p.m.
Chicago Fire (season finale) — NBC
10 p.m.
Chicago P.D. (season finale) — NBC
SEAL Team (season finale) — CBS
Whiskey Cavalier (series finale) — ABC
Brockmire (season finale) — IFC
*times are ET and subject to change
Comments