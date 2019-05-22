The L Word sequel gets new title, to premiere this fall

Image zoom Peggy Sirota for EW

Just in time for Pride, Showtime has announced the title for its highly-anticipated L Word sequel, which the network also says will premiere this fall.

The L Word: Generation Q will debut this fall on the cable network and features the return of original stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moenig reprising their roles of Bette, Alice, and Shane, respectively. Creator Ilene Chaiken will executive produce while writer Marja-Lewis Ryan will be showrunner of this new series (Beals, Hailey, and Moenig will also be EPs).

EW reunited the cast and Chaiken in the summer of 2017 for an emotional, joyous afternoon. Shortly after, Showtime announced the official plan to bring back the series with several original team members including Beals.

“I have to come up with a different word than reboot,” Beals told EW shortly after the new L Word was announced. “For other shows, I kinda get the word reboot. This is like, ‘We’ve got to go back on because we are needed.’ It’s needed, which is a different calling.”

