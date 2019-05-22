Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists boss says finale launches new aspect of mystery

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

I. Marlene King knows how to craft a long-running mystery. She did it as showrunner of Pretty Little Liars for seven seasons, and now, heading into the finale of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, she’s taking the same approach. “Our fans are super smart,” King says. “They don’t have to have all the answers.”

But those same fans will get a few more pieces of the puzzle in Wednesday’s Perfectionists finale, which King says feels a little different from what some longtime PLL fans might expect. “What I like about these last two episodes is that the penultimate episode almost felt like a finale,” King says. “And this episode we did something a little different — it almost feels like a premiere episode. It felt like you got a finale and a premiere in these last two episodes, because the finale almost acts as if it’s a premiere, launching this whole new aspect to the mystery.”

In other words, in typical PLL fashion, the finale will provide some answers … and some more questions. Although, as of right now, the spin-off hasn’t been picked up for a second season.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Related content: