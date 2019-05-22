Orange Is the New Black‘s time is running out.

The groundbreaking dramedy will return for its seventh and final season on July 26, Netflix revealed Wednesday morning. Not only that, but the streaming service also dropped a sentimental new teaser for the season, too, which features the cast singing the show’s opening theme song “You’ve Got Time,” by Regina Spektor.

The last time we checked in with Orange, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose incarceration started it all, had just been released from prison after marrying Alex (Laura Prepon). Unfortunately, not everyone received a bittersweet ending like her. Taystee (Danielle Brooks) was found unjustly guilty of murdering Piscatella (Brad William Henke) during season 5’s prison riot and sentenced to life in prison, and Blanca (Laura Gómez), who was supposed to be released alongside Piper, ended up being moved into an ICE facility because Polycon partnered with ICE and now runs a detention facility.

In the final season, “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis. “Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Watch the touching teaser video above, and check out some season 8 first look images below.

Orange Is the New Black launches Friday, July 26, on Netflix.

