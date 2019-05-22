Watch the Orange Is the New Black cast cover the theme in final season teaser

By Chancellor Agard
May 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT

Orange Is the New Black

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Orange Is the New Black‘s time is running out.

The groundbreaking dramedy will return for its seventh and final season on July 26, Netflix revealed Wednesday morning. Not only that, but the streaming service also dropped a sentimental new teaser for the season, too, which features the cast singing the show’s opening theme song “You’ve Got Time,” by Regina Spektor.

The last time we checked in with Orange, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), whose incarceration started it all, had just been released from prison after marrying Alex (Laura Prepon). Unfortunately, not everyone received a bittersweet ending like her. Taystee (Danielle Brooks) was found unjustly guilty of murdering Piscatella (Brad William Henke) during season 5’s prison riot and sentenced to life in prison, and Blanca (Laura Gómez), who was supposed to be released alongside Piper, ended up being moved into an ICE facility because Polycon partnered with ICE and now runs a detention facility.

In the final season, “the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis. “Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Watch the touching teaser video above, and check out some season 8 first look images below. Make sure you pick up the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly this Friday for more scoop on the final season.

JoJo Whilden/Netflix
JoJo Whilden/Netflix
Cara Howe/Netflix
JoJo Whilden/Netflix
Nicole Rivelli/Netflix
Netflix

Orange Is the New Black launches Friday, July 26, on Netflix.

Related content: 

 

 

 

Orange Is the New Black

Jenji Kohan’s absorbing ensemble dramedy, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, takes viewers inside the walls of Litchfield, a minimum security women’s prison where nothing’s as simple as it seems—especially the inmates.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
Rating
  • TV-MA
Genre
Premiere
  • 07/11/13
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST