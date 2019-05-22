It's 'Kathie Lee & Hodor' in Jimmy Kimmel's new Game of Thrones spin-off spoof

Kathie Lee Gifford is back on NBC in Jimmy Kimmel‘s latest spoof, and she has a new cohost. Instead of the Kathie Lee & Hoda show, it’s “Kathie Lee & Hodor.”

Since the Game of Thrones finale on Sunday, the folks at Jimmy Kimmel Live have been toying with sketches for totally fake Game of Thrones spin-offs. The first made Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jamie Lannister enter the Full House for a new sitcom, and now this man of few words becomes Gifford’s new morning drinking buddy.

Actor Kristian Nairn returns (at least) one more time as Hodor and, per the spoof promo, “TV’s kookiest, zaniest, drunkiest team has finally landed… and it’s a helluva hoot!”

Then there’s the tagline: “Wine-ter is coming!”

There are, in fact, three Game of Thrones spin-offs moving along nicely, according to book author George R.R. Martin. But this is definitely not one of them.

