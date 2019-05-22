Jamie Foxx hilariously breaks character after line flub on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Live TV is no easy feat — even for Oscar-winning actors.

On Wednesday night’s live broadcast of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, Jamie Foxx made a noticeable flub of one of his lines and then proceeded to hilariously call further attention to it. After fumbling his words, Foxx said, “It’s live. It’s live — people at home thinking their TV is messed up.”

The rest of the cast couldn’t help but respond to Foxx’s flub with Marisa Tomei and Ellie Kemper visibly laughing and smiling at Foxx’s acknowledgment of the “anything can happen” nature of live television. Ike Barinholtz covered his mouth with his hand to hide his case of the giggles, while Harrelson turned around, unable to contain himself.

Image zoom ABC/Eric McCandless

In this live ABC special, Foxx was taking on the role of George Jefferson, filling the shoes of the original actor Sherman Hemsley down to his signature hairstyle and sharp suit.

Foxx was word perfect the night before during dress rehearsal, which EW was present for. At any rate, audiences responded kindly to the organic moment with viewers celebrating the moment and the surrounding cast’s reaction to the error on Twitter.

Jamie Foxx messing up and "it's live" is the best thing on TV all year. #allinthefamily — Jocelyn Dee (@jocelyn528) May 23, 2019

I want to live in this flubbed scene. Marisa Tomei’s reaction added years to my life. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) May 23, 2019

Live in Front of a Studio Audience aired Wednesday, May 22 on ABC.

