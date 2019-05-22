Queer Eye stars join Jonathan Van Ness for final Gay of Thrones episode

After seasons of going, “Where. Are. My. Dragons?!” Jonathan Van Ness finally found them. Like his love for Game of Thrones, they were right there in front of him this whole time!

Van Ness’ Queer Eye costars Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown joined him for the final episode of Gay of Thrones, his Funny or Die comedy recap show. By the power of The Fab Five, they appeared as Van Ness’ four baby dragons, who’ve been stuck in his egg for years.

Porowski couldn’t wait to break out so he could wear “all the simple, elegant tees” he can find, while Berk dreamed of “nice cotton Peruvian pillows” and “cement tiles.”

The Fab Five have always supported each other, but the boys’ appearance in the finale of Gay of Thrones is even more touching when you think back to their reaction when Van Ness earned two Emmy nominations, one of which was for this show.

JVN's reaction to finding out #QueerEye AND #GayOfThrones scored Emmy noms this morning is too pure — and then there's Tan, Antoni, Karmo, and Bobby's reaction to his double nom 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GnCVKJtTsw — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 12, 2018

