Here's everything leaving Netflix in June 2019

June brings with it the official start of summer, a whole heap of intriguing offerings at the multiplex, and as with every month, an assortment of titles leaving Netflix. (It’s the circle of life.)

A handful of Disney-owned films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, will depart the service next month as the advent of Disney+ steadily approaches. (But take heart, Marvel fans: The extravaganza Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will arrive on Netflix June 26.) Also on their way out are both volumes of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill (so start that pre-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmography catch-up now), Legally Blonde and its sequel, Will Smith‘s post-apocalyptic jaunt I Am Legend, and the Ryan Reynolds college comedy Van Wilder, perfect viewing if Pokémon Detective Pikachu left you yearning for more Reynolds face time.

Check out the full list of everything leaving in June below.

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race

June 24

Disney’s Mulan 2

