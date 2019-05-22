Disney+ Streaming
13 featured stories since

Here's everything leaving Netflix in June 2019

By Tyler Aquilina
May 22, 2019 at 05:32 PM EDT
Chuck ZlotnickMarvel Studios 2017; Tracy Bennett/MGM; MIRAMAX

June brings with it the official start of summer, a whole heap of intriguing offerings at the multiplex, and as with every month, an assortment of titles leaving Netflix. (It’s the circle of life.)

A handful of Disney-owned films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, will depart the service next month as the advent of Disney+ steadily approaches. (But take heart, Marvel fans: The extravaganza Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will arrive on Netflix June 26.) Also on their way out are both volumes of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill (so start that pre-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmography catch-up now), Legally Blonde and its sequel, Will Smith‘s post-apocalyptic jaunt I Am Legend, and the Ryan Reynolds college comedy Van Wilder, perfect viewing if Pokémon Detective Pikachu left you yearning for more Reynolds face time.

Check out the full list of everything leaving in June below.

Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener

June 4
District 9

June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6
The Soloist

June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother

June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist

June 16
Death Race

June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2

Related content:

Skip
Disney+ Streaming
13 featured stories since
Disney to pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service
8/8/2017
Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service
9/7/2017
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
12/14/2017
Disney's new streaming service to feature Loki and Scarlet Witch shows
9/18/2018
Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service
10/31/2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
11/8/2018
What does the Disney-Fox merger mean for Marvel movies?
3/20/2019
The end of an era: Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally complete
3/19/2019
Everything to know about Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service
3/20/2019
Disney+ streaming service unveils price, November launch date
4/12/2019
Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
5/6/2019
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu: What this means (so far)
5/13/2019
Here's everything leaving Netflix in June 2019
5/22/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST