Here's everything leaving Netflix in June 2019

June brings with it the official start of summer, a whole heap of intriguing offerings at the multiplex, and as with every month, an assortment of titles leaving Netflix. (It’s the circle of life.)
A handful of Disney-owned films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, will depart the service next month as the advent of Disney+ steadily approaches. (But take heart, Marvel fans: The extravaganza Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will arrive on Netflix June 26.) Also on their way out are both volumes of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill (so start that pre-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood filmography catch-up now), Legally Blonde and its sequel, Will Smith‘s post-apocalyptic jaunt I Am Legend, and the Ryan Reynolds college comedy Van Wilder, perfect viewing if Pokémon Detective Pikachu left you yearning for more Reynolds face time.
Check out the full list of everything leaving in June below.
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
June 4
District 9
June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
The Soloist
June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
June 16
Death Race
June 24
Disney’s Mulan 2
