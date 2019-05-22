Image zoom Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants is bringing back one of its most iconic guest stars for its 20th anniversary special, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout.”

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff is returning to the SpongeBob universe 15 years after he first tucked SpongeBob and Patrick in between his pecs and shotgunned them back into Bikini Bottom in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Hasselhoff tells EW, “After making that cameo, kids around the world recognized me from the movie. How awesome to now come back to be part of the 20th anniversary special.”

In “SpongeBob Big Birthday Blowout,” SpongeBob and Patrick reunite with Hasselhoff after a tour bus the two Bikini Bottom residents are on runs over the Hoff’s foot.

Hasselhoff also shares a scene with actor Tom Kenny, who is doing triple duty for the 20th anniversary special voicing SpongeBob, playing Patchy the Pirate, and cameoing as SpongeBob’s surface world counterpart who’s a fry cook at The Trusty Slab (the surface world’s version of The Krusty Krab).

The rest of the voice cast is in on the fun with Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

Kenny told EW that “stepping on the set [of The Trusty Slab] and acting alongside my friends and fellow cast members was a true out of body experience. Fans are truly going to love it.”

Both Kenny and Hasselhoff also highlighted how “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” honors SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenberg, who died in late 2018, with Hasselhoff calling the 20th anniversary special a “heartwarming tribute” to him.

“Steve Hillenburg gave me the gift of a lifetime when he asked me to voice his porous alter ego, SpongeBob SquarePants,” Kenny said. “He changed my life and all of our lives.”

In addition to Hasselhoff, the 20th anniversary special will feature cameos from Jack Griffo (The Thundermans), Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad), and Kel Mitchell (All That, Game Shakers).

“SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” airs Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

