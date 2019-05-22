Here's everything coming to Netflix in June 2019

June is a big month for superhero fans on Netflix, as the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will debut on the streaming service (on a date to be announced). Also coming to Netflix next month are Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight (June 1), featuring Christian Bale as the caped vigilante, and Sony’s Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (swinging in June 26).
In non-superhero news, Miley Cyrus will appear in an episode of Black Mirror season 5 (June 5), in which she plays a pop singer named Ashley whose life isn’t as perfect as some would believe. Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will also appear this season as former college friends who are reunited.
Fans who were devastated when ABC canceled Designated Survivor can rejoice: The third season will be ready to binge June 7 as President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is ready to launch his campaign amid ethical quandaries, international incidents, and a new terrorism threat at home.
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is going to the head of the class in his own comedy series, Mr. Iglesias (June 21), in which he’ll play a high school history teacher. Other cast members include Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, and Coy Stewart. And if you’re missing One Day at a Time, series creator Gloria Calderon-Kellett directed episode 10 of Fluffy’s show.
If you can’t wait to see the live-action Dora the Explorer, gather the family to watch the animated original movie Pachamama on June 7. The story follows a young boy who dreams of becoming a shaman and goes on an epic adventure when a sacred statue is taken from his village.
Hungry for more? Chef director and star Jon Favreau is launching the Netflix original series The Chef Show (June 7), in which he will take viewers on a culinary journey exploring different cultures and flavors. The series reunites Favreau with award-winning chef Roy Choi, who served as a culinary consultant on Chef. Guest stars will include Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers cast members, and comedian Bill Burr.
Check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June below. (And find out what’s leaving here.)
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos los saben
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 17
The Missing: Season 3
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Related content:
Comments