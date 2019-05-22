Here's everything coming to Netflix in June 2019

Image zoom Netflix; Stephen Vaughan/ Warner Bros.; Claudette Barius/Warner Bros.

June is a big month for superhero fans on Netflix, as the third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones will debut on the streaming service (on a date to be announced). Also coming to Netflix next month are Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight (June 1), featuring Christian Bale as the caped vigilante, and Sony’s Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (swinging in June 26).

In non-superhero news, Miley Cyrus will appear in an episode of Black Mirror season 5 (June 5), in which she plays a pop singer named Ashley whose life isn’t as perfect as some would believe. Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will also appear this season as former college friends who are reunited.

Fans who were devastated when ABC canceled Designated Survivor can rejoice: The third season will be ready to binge June 7 as President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) is ready to launch his campaign amid ethical quandaries, international incidents, and a new terrorism threat at home.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is going to the head of the class in his own comedy series, Mr. Iglesias (June 21), in which he’ll play a high school history teacher. Other cast members include Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, and Coy Stewart. And if you’re missing One Day at a Time, series creator Gloria Calderon-Kellett directed episode 10 of Fluffy’s show.

If you can’t wait to see the live-action Dora the Explorer, gather the family to watch the animated original movie Pachamama on June 7. The story follows a young boy who dreams of becoming a shaman and goes on an epic adventure when a sacred statue is taken from his village.

Hungry for more? Chef director and star Jon Favreau is launching the Netflix original series The Chef Show (June 7), in which he will take viewers on a culinary journey exploring different cultures and flavors. The series reunites Favreau with award-winning chef Roy Choi, who served as a culinary consultant on Chef. Guest stars will include Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers cast members, and comedian Bill Burr.

June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

Magic Mike

Network

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

June 3

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos los saben

June 7

3%: Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marlon: Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing: Season 3

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter: Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary: Season 5

