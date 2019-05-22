The Claws gang is movin’ on up — and EW has an exclusive first look at their glow up for season 3.

Niecy Nash stars on the TNT drama as nail salon owner–turned–crime boss Desna Simms on this Florida-set drama that has come so far since being about a group of women laundering money out of a nail salon.

Season 2 ended with Desna throwing her new Mob boss husband, Dr. Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis), off a balcony during a scuffle and inheriting a casino, and Virginia (Karrueche Tran) getting shot. From the official trailer above and photo below, it’s clear Virgina survives — though, perhaps minus one eye.

Image zoom Patti Perret / TNT

Here, Nash reveals to EW all (that she can) about the new season, which premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So where do things stand as season 3 begins?

NIECY NASH: The relationships with the women are really being tested, in part because Desna now has this casino. So with more money, more power — you know it, more problems. And you actually get to go a little more in-depth behind Roller [Jack Kesy] and Desna’s relationship. That should be fun, because a lot of people were rooting for them as a couple. And then you have some people who wanted her with Dr. Ruval. But, you know, after I pushed him off the side of the building, that’s not gonna happen.

Any fun new characters?

The shareholders in the casino give us a run for our money. They are unlike the Haitians and unlike the Dixie Mafia — in that not only are they menacing, but they’re very weird and creepy, so definitely not something this particular crew has been used to.

Will the casino revenue mean we’ll be seeing even more lavish nails and fashion for Desna?

Are you kidding me? It is more turned up than ever. And I feel like we’ve all upgraded because we’ve all had a taste of, quote unquote, this life. And, yeah, we’re all just trying to enjoy it and maintain it. Oh, and I can tease you something else: I can’t tell you who, but somebody is pregnant.

To see Claws in the pages of Entertainment Weekly — as well as the rest of our Summer TV Preview — pick up the next issue of the magazine, on newsstands Friday.

Related content: