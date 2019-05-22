On June 25, 2009, Farrah Fawcett died at age 62 after a three-year bout with cancer. Ten years later, she remains a cultural icon, from the ubiquitous red swimsuit pin-up to her single-season, but no less beloved, stint on Charlie’s Angels. It’s an apt time to look back on her life and career, and on July 9, A&E will premiere BIOGRAPHY: Farrah Fawcett Forever, a new TV special doing precisely that.

The special includes several new interviews with such figures as Robert Duvall, Cicely Tyson, former Paramount CEO Sherry Lansing, and Fawcett’s Charlie’s Angels costar Jaclyn Smith. It also features previously unreleased footage documenting Fawcett’s battle with cancer, never-before-seen family photographs, and footage of Fawcett’s art project with sculptor Keith Edmier.

EW’s exclusive preview of the special above highlights both the interviews and the archival footage, showing intimate clips of Fawcett in the hospital during her cancer treatment and with husband Ryan O’Neal.

“Farrah was so determined. She said, ‘I have cancer, I’m going to tell the public.’ She saved lives by doing that,” Lansing recalls in the promo.

“What was really important to Farrah at the end was making a difference in life,” Smith adds.

BIOGRAPHY: Farrah Fawcett Forever premieres July 9 at 9 p.m. on A&E.

