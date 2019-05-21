Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

“It’s not normal that I know I’m smarter than my president,” declares an incredulous Wanda Sykes in her new special, where she makes it clear that she is fed up with The Bachelor, Confederate flags, and menopause and, most glaringly, says the orange man “has cracked black. That’s damn near impossible!” Sykes’ stand-up is a simultaneously sweet, cynical, honest, and hilarious call to change that transitions seamlessly between satirizing the state of the union and detailing daily life with her “little French family.” My sides still hurt from laughter. A —Lexi Vollero



Related content:

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

NCIS (season finale) — CBS

The Village (season finale) — NBC

9 p.m.

The Voice (two-hour season finale) — NBC

Blood & Treasure (series debut; watch the trailer above) — CBS

10 p.m.

Miz & Mrs (midseason finale) — USA

NCIS: New Orleans (season finale) — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change