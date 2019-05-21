Image zoom MTV

The rest is about to get written…well sans one or two very important characters.

MTV debuted a fresh trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings, a continuation of the iconic reality series that aired on the network from 2006-2010.

While several cast members are returning, like Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and Audrina Patridge, there’s also the notable absence of former stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

The newest trailer only shows a little bit of new footage including Speidi hiking with their son Gunner, and Audrina and Spencer’s sister, Stephanie Pratt, reuniting. The O.C.‘s Mischa Barton is also joining the series.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10pm on MTV.

