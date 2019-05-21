Image zoom HBO

Game of Thrones has come to a close at last, and so too must EW’s epic Game of Thrones poll. You, our loyal readers, voted, and now it’s time to unveil the results. There were some close races and some runaway victories, but without giving too much away, there was a certain consistency to the results. (Spoiler alert: Y’all really love Jon Snow.) Take a gander at what you collectively picked for Best Season, Most Epic Battle, Sexiest Character, and a whole lot more below.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Best Season

Image zoom HBO

Season 1 — 12.5%

Season 2 — 2.1%

Season 3 — 15.6%

Season 4 — 14.1%

Season 5 — 6.7%

WINNER: Season 6 — 26.9%

Season 7 — 21.9%

Jon Snow is resurrected. Daenerys burns the khals. “Hold the door.” The Battle of the Bastards. Cersei’s explosive revenge on her enemies. Season 6 is when Game of Thrones started delivering iconic scenes and setpieces pretty much nonstop — and completed its transition into the fantasy-blockbuster style that defined its endgame.

Best Episode

Image zoom HBO

“Baelor” (Season 1, Episode 9) — 5.6%

“Blackwater” (Season 2, Episode 9) — 5.8%

“The Rains of Castamere” (Season 3, Episode 9) — 21.5%

“The Mountain and the Viper” (Season 4, Episode 8) — 6.9%

“The Watchers on the Wall” (Season 4, Episode 9) — 8.5%

“Hardhome” (Season 5, Episode 8) — 20.5%

WINNER: “The Winds of Winter” (Season 6, Episode 10) — 31.1%

Arguably the most packed hour of Thrones, and maybe television, ever. A quick recap: Cersei blows up the Sept of Baelor and everyone in it, Tommen jumps out the window, Jon is proclaimed King in the North, Cersei is crowned Queen, Arya gets her revenge on House Frey, Bran begins to uncover the truth about Jon’s parentage, and Daenerys, at long last, sets sail for Westeros.

Best Quote

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

“Yes. All men must die, but we are not men.” — 7.2%

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” — 20.8%

“That’s what I do: I drink and I know things.” — 18.9%

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.” — 11.9%

“The night is dark and full of terrors.” — 3%

“You know nothing, Jon Snow.” — 14.3%

WINNER: “There is only one thing we say to Death: Not today.” — 23.9%

Most Epic Battle

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

WINNER: “Battle of the Bastards” (Season 6, Episode 9) — 58.7%

“Hardhome” (Season 5, Episode 8) — 9.2%

“The Spoils of War” (Season 7, Episode 4) — 12.4%

“Stormborn” (Season 7, Episode 2) — 0.9%

“The Dance of Dragons” (Season 5, Episode 9) — 2.7%

“Blackwater” (Season 2, Episode 9) — 3.7%

“Beyond the Wall” (Season 7, Episode 6) — 12.3%

Most Memorable Wedding

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Drogo — 20.3%

WINNER: Roslin Frey & Edmure Tully (The Red Wedding) — 43.3%

Sansa Stark & Tyrion Lannister — 5%

Margaery Tyrell & Joffrey Baratheon (The Purple Wedding) — 15.7%

Sansa Stark & Ramsay Bolton (The Black Wedding) — 3.7%

Margaery Tyrell & Tommen Baratheon — 1.4%

Talisa Maegyr & Robb Stark — 10.5%

Most Epic Death

Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

WINNER: Oberyn Martell — 25%

Ned Stark — 18.6%

Ramsay Bolton — 19.4%

Tywin Lannister — 4.7%

Joffrey Baratheon — 18.2%

Lysa Arryn — 0.8%

Viserys Targaryen — 13.3%

No matter how dignified you may be, there’s no dignified death in Westeros. Especially not in trial by combat. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, Oberyn Martell met his end at the crushing hands of the Mountain.

HOMECOMING COURT

Best Villain

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

WINNER: Cersei Lannister — 33.6%

Tywin Lannister — 5.3%

Peter Baelish — 11%

Joffrey Baratheon — 10.7%

The Night King — 7.7%

Ramsay Bolton — 30.6%

Walder Frey — 0.9%

Most Heroic Character

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Hodor — 20.4%

The Direwolves — 5.9%

Samwell Tarly — 4.2%

WINNER: Jon Snow — 29.9%

Jorah Mormont — 4.6%

Brienne of Tarth — 15.2%

Arya Stark — 19.7%

Best Weapon

Image zoom HBO

WINNER: Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons — 59.9%

Ned Stark’s Valyrian Steel sword, Ice — 5%

The Stark kids’ Direwolves — 8.3%

The Lannisters’ Wildfire — 6.3%

Samwell Tarly’s Dragonglass — 6.5%

The Night King’s ice blade — 3.7%

Arya Stark’s sword, Needle — 10.3%

King’s Landing can attest to this one.

Best Dressed

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Cersei Lannister — 10.2%

Margaery Tyrell — 28.4%

The Sand Snakes — 1.6%

Lord Varys — 1%

Missandei — 7.7%

WINNER: Daenerys Targaryen — 47.3%

Jaime Lannister — 3.7%

Best Hair

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

WINNER: Daenerys Targaryen — 61.2%

Brienne of Tarth — 0.5%

Cersei Lannister — 4.5%

Jon Snow — 14.8%

Margaery Tyrell — 11%

Melisandre — 4.6%

Lord Varys — 3.4%

Sexiest Character

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Jaime Lannister — 11.4%

Daenerys Targaryen — 18%

WINNER: Jon Snow — 24.7%

Missandei — 6.2%

Margaery Tyrell — 12.1%

Daario Naharis — 9.4%

Khal Drogo — 18.2%

Sexiest Couple

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Ygritte & Jon Snow — 24.5%

Cersei Lannister & Jaime Lannister — 3.6%

WINNER: Daenerys Targaryen & Khal Drogo — 26.7%

Loras Tyrell & Renly Baratheon — 2.9%

Daenerys Targaryen & Jon Snow — 22%

Oberyn Martell & Ellaria Sand — 10.2%

Missandei & Grey Worm — 10.2%

BATTLE OF THE HOUSES

Best House

Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

House Tyrell — 7.6%

House Martell — 2%

House Baratheon — 0.5%

House Targaryen — 11.9%

WINNER: House Stark — 73.2%

House Lannister — 4.4%

House Greyjoy — 0.4%

Best House Words

Image zoom HBO

House Baratheon: Ours Is the Fury — 4.9%

House Greyjoy: We Do Not Sow — 1.3%

House Martell: Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken — 20.6%

WINNER: House Stark: Winter Is Coming — 55.4%

House Tully: Family, Duty, Honor — 7.7%

House Tyrell: Growing Strong — 1.8%

House Lannister: Hear Me Roar — 8.2%

Best Sigil

Image zoom HBO

House Tyrell — 2%

House Martell — 1.2%

House Baratheon — 1.4%

WINNER: House Targaryen — 54.6%

House Stark — 29.5%

House Lannister — 8.3%

House Greyjoy — 3.2%

Who deserves the Iron Throne?

Image zoom HBO

Arya Stark — 6.3%

Cersei Lannister — 1.4%

WINNER: Jon Snow — 38.2%

Tyrion Lannister — 12.4%

Daenerys Targaryen — 23%

Sansa Stark — 13.3%

Gendry — 5.5%

Obviously, you would’ve chosen Bran if he had been an option, right?

Related content: