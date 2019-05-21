Image zoom Ben Blackall/BBC AMERICA

The first season of Doctor Who to feature Jodie Whittaker as the titular time traveler had a strict “No old monsters” policy — at least until this year’s New Year’s Day special. But it appears that the new season of BBC America’s science-fiction series will boast at least one vintage beastie.

In an image just released by the show, Whittaker’s Time Lord is seen coming face-to-snout with one of the Judoon, a rhinocerous-like race of intergalactic police who first appeared during David Tennant’s spell in the TARDIS. The shot comes from a episode that is set in the British city of Gloucester and also stars Neil Stuke.

BREAKING NEWS! Straight from the set of Series 12! Guess who’s back 🎬🎥😱 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/s7D1MSDDwX — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) May 21, 2019

“No! Sho! Blo!” Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe. If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfil their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: one of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series. And we’re over the moon (with Judoon), to be welcoming the wondrous Neil Stuke as guest star. We can’t wait to show you what happens when his path crosses with the Thirteenth Doctor.”

The next season of Doctor Who will premiere on BBC America in early 2020. See the new image below.

