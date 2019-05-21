Celine Dion and James Corden recreate Titanic in truly delightful Carpool Karaoke

As soon as Celine Dion took a seat in James Corden‘s car, the pop diva was revved up to do some Carpool Karaoke. Unprompted and without a music track, she would just launch into a different song, from her own “My Heart Will Go On” to Rihanna’s “Work.” So, by the time they drove to the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, you bet she was ready to recreate the “I’m flying” moment from Titanic.

After singing through such hits as “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “I Drove All Night,” and “Because You Loved Me,” Corden remarked, “There’s something wrong with this, there’s something not quite right. It doesn’t feel big enough, you know?” That’s when Dion had an idea.

She and Corden transformed into Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief spell as onlookers watched the spectacular display. The pair sailed through the fountains to the tune of “My Heart Will Go On” and, of course, the scene came complete with the dropping of a necklace into the water — because Dion is a professional!

Image zoom CBS

Typically, the Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke segments happen in California around the show’s studio, but every so often Corden takes it on the road, like when he was in London with Paul McCartney. For Dion, who is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency, Corden came to Sin City.

In truth, every moment of this Carpool Karaoke was a pure delight. Corden taught Dion how to sing “Baby Shark,” which the singer turned into a dramatic pop anthem and now we’re crossing our fingers for a dance remix. They then rolled down their window to surprise bystanders along the Vegas Strip, including one bit where Corden forced the fashionista to give her shoes away to pedestrians.

Watching Dion scream at strangers as she saw her shoes being taken away is a true highlight of our lives.

