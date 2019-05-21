Image zoom Netflix

Black Mirror type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Sci-fi,

Thriller

The episode titles, trailers, and plot descriptions for Black Mirror season 5 are here — and they’re as dark and mysterious as fans of the Netflix anthology series have come to expect.

The three new episodes — titled “Smithereens,” “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too” and “Striking Vipers” — feature Sherlock star Andrew Scott, Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Pom Klementieff, and more.

“There are quite a few worlds we haven’t been in before,” executive producer Annabel Jones tells EW of the new season. “Some of them are very socially relevant, but also with that great Black Mirror black-comedy sense of mischief and romp in them as well.”

Check out the trailers and loglines below.

Smithereens

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star — whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport

Striking Vipers

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin

Season 5 of Black Mirror arrives June 5 on Netflix.

For more on the next season of Black Mirror — including how Cyrus got cast — pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on newsstands Friday.

Related content: