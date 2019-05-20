What to Watch on Monday: Celine Dion doing Carpool Karaoke on the Las Vegas strip

Image zoom

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special

Image zoom CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

James Corden steers his most popular bit back into prime time and cruises down the Las Vegas Strip with Celine Dion. You’ll see the duo duet on “All by Myself” and the somewhat-fitting “I Drove All Night,” give away some of her 10,000 pairs of shoes to surprised/delighted passersby, and pour their “Heart”s into her signature hit. “We wanted to do something massive, so we dressed them up as Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in their Titanic gear and did a spectacular Vegas-style Titanic ending to ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ ” says exec producer Ben Winston. “It’s one of the most ambitious things we’ve done on a Carpool, ever.” —Dan Snierson

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

The Voice (Live Finale: Part 1) — NBC

Beat Shazam (season premiere) — Fox

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season finale) — The CW

9 p.m.

Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story — PBS

10 p.m.

The Enemy Within (season finale) — NBC

A Game of Pawns (season premiere) — History

*times are ET and subject to change