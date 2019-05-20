Netflix
Summer is about to get reaaaal spooky in Hawkins, Indiana.
Netflix unveiled character posters for the highly anticipated Stranger Things 3, which premieres July 4 on the streaming service.
All the fan favorites, like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Hopper (David Harbour), are there as well as new character Robin (Maya Hawke), who works with Steve (Joe Keery) at ST3‘s new setting, the Starcourt Mall.
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
Netflix
The show’s social media account also unveiled a clip from the premiere episode which showcases several real housewives of Hawkins, inlcuding Mrs. Wheeler (Cara Buono), ogling bad boy-turned-lifeguard Billy (Dacre Montgomery).
