Commemorative cover lubba dub dub!

Oni Press and Cartoon Network Enterprises are marking issue #50 of the Rick and Morty comic with variant covers by artist Julieta Colás featuring show creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the latter of whom also voices both titular characters on the animated science fiction show. The covers will be officially unveiled Tuesday night at the opening of a Rick and Morty comic cover art exhibit, which runs for 30 days at Brooklyn’s Bottleneck Gallery.

It was recently announced that the The Adult Swim animated hit will return for season 4 in November. The sci-fi series last aired two years ago. The show was delayed amid contract negotiations between its creators and Adult Swim. The parties struck a massive deal last year for 70 additional episodes. It’s not clear how many episodes will be in season 4, or how often new seasons will be released.

Rick and Morty #50 hits stores May 29 and is now available for preorder.

Exclusively seen both variant covers below.

