Joshua Jackson joins Reese Witherspoon in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere

When it comes to the drama of the Shaker Heights community, the Richardson family is always involved, whether we’re talking about arson or the controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby. Both story lines are central in Little Fires Everywhere, the upcoming Hulu series based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel. And joining the drama is none other than Joshua Jackson.

Jackson has been cast as Bill Richardson, a Shaker Heights attorney, husband to the strong-willed Elena (Reese Witherspoon), and father to Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), Trip (Jordan Elsass), Moody (Gavin Lewis), and his youngest and most problematic child, Izzy (Megan Stott). And when Bill agrees to represent family friends in a custody battle, his life (and marriage) only get more complicated.

Little Fires Everywhere also stars Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood as Mia and Pearl Warren, the newcomers in town whose arrival changes everything for the Richardson family.

