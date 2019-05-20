Jason Mitchell dropped from Showtime's The Chi amid allegations of misconduct

Image zoom

Amid reported allegations of inappropriate behavior, Jason Mitchell has been dropped by the Showtime series The Chi, the upcoming Netflix movie Desperados, and his agency and management team.

The 32-year-old actor, who broke out playing the late rapper Eazy-E in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, was the de facto lead as Brandon on The Chi, Lena Waithe’s drama about life on the South Side of Chicago. Showtime confirmed to EW on Monday that Mitchell will not be returning for the recently announced third season, but declined to comment further.

Netflix also confirmed that Mitchell will no longer appear in the romantic comedy Desperados, and both United Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management confirmed that they no longer represent Mitchell. The three companies declined to comment further.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Mitchell’s career setbacks stem from “allegations of inappropriate behavior” and an “alleged off-set incident.” Mitchell has not publicly addressed the situation.

After earning praise for his performance in Compton, Mitchell went on to big-screen roles in Keanu, Mudbound, and Kong: Skull Island, while also appearing on The Chi and the most memorable episode of Amazon’s Forever. Just last week, his work on The Chi earned him an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Performance in a Show.

Mitchell will presumably continue to appear in the already completed second season of The Chi, which airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

