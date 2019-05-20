This post contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale.

Sansa Stark was a huge fan favorite to end up on the Iron Throne.

But in the Game of Thrones series finale, Bran Stark is declared king instead while Sansa is crowned Queen in the North. Sansa gets the North finally declared an independent country that will no longer be ruled by the King’s Landing capital. It’s a major victory for her character who has long sought security and independence and has felt a responsibility toward her house and its Northern banners.

But how does actress Sophie Turner feel about her character’s fate? Was she bummed Sansa didn’t end up on the Iron Throne instead?

“I wasn’t bummed at all,” Turner tells EW. “Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn’t believe she could rule and doesn’t want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell. She’d probably be capable [of being queen of the Seven Kingdoms] with the help of her family and advisors like Tyrion. But she has no desire to be ruler of all of the Seven Kingdoms.”

