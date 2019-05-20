Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

The Game of Thrones has now concluded, and we can report that there were plenty of characters who neither won nor died. Read on for a breakdown of where the survivors ended up, and be sure to check out our roundup of the deceased as well.

Jon Snow

Image zoom HBO

If there’s one thing that’s held true on Game of Thrones since the beginning, it’s that doing the right thing won’t help you very much in life. And that sure held true for Jon Snow, who, despite doing his best to save the realm, ended up right back where he started: on the Wall, with the Night’s Watch. (Being a Targaryen didn’t help him much either, huh?) It’s unclear what exactly his responsibilities will be without any White Walkers to look out for (then again, everyone thought they were gone forever last time, which, whoops), but at least he has his trusty direwolf, Ghost, and plenty of Wildling buddies like Tormund to keep him company.

Bran Stark

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Man, people lost a lot of money over this one. At the end of all things, the winner of the Game of Thrones was… Bran Stark, a.k.a. Bran the Broken, Lord of the Seven — er, Six Kingdoms (more on that in a moment). In hindsight, we probably should’ve seen this coming: With the Night King out of the picture, all that time we spent trudging northward with Bran had to pay off somehow. And the best part? He knew all this was going to happen! You’d think he could’ve dropped a hint or two, but hey, who are we to question the ways of the Three-Eyed Raven?

Tyrion Lannister

Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

Some thought Tyrion would take the throne (we don’t need to dwell on it), but really, he ended up where he belonged: as Hand of the King, running the down-and-dirty affairs of the realm. He may not have wanted it, but it’s what he was always best at. And he finally got to tell his honeycomb-jackass-brothel joke! (Assuming the Small Council didn’t cut him off.)

Sansa Stark

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Sansa may not have gotten the Iron Throne, but she got the next best (or, who are we kidding, probably better) deal. She finally broke the North away from the sh—show that is the Seven Kingdoms, and got her own, much more comfortable-looking throne as Queen of the North. And thus Westeros became a Stark-ocracy. Ned, Robb, and Catelyn would be proud.

Arya Stark

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

What’s left to do for the ultimate assassin with no one left on her kill list? What she’s always wanted to do, of course: find out what’s west of Westeros. Arya sailed off on a course for uncharted territory, flying the Stark sigil high. If HBO hasn’t greenlit an Arya the Explorer spin-off already, we can probably expect one to be announced ASAP.

Brienne of Tarth

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Brienne keeps on moving up in the world. After securing a knighthood earlier in the season, she’s now Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, with good ol’ Podrick under her command. Sure, it’s not that different from her old gig — she’s still protecting one of the Starks, after all — but hey, at least we know it’s a job she’ll be good at.

Grey Worm

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

With nothing left for him Westeros, Grey Worm led the Unsullied off to Naath, homeland of his beloved Missandei. Here’s hoping the guys find a beautiful beach to hang out on for a while.

Samwell Tarly

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Besides securing a cozy gig on the Small Council as Grand Maester, Sam delivered A Song of Ice and Fire, the complete record (minus a Tyrion here and there) of the story we just saw unspool. George R.R. Martin has said he wants to emulate The Lord of the Rings in the ending to his tale. We just didn’t think this was what he meant.

Ser Davos Seaworth

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Ser Davos also got a spot at the Small Council’s table, as, you guessed it, Master of Ships. We assume there wasn’t too much arguing over who would get which job.

Bronn of the Blackwater

Image zoom HBO

Bronn was the real winner here, huh? Lord of Highgarden, Master of Coin, a knighthood… who’d have thought the random guy who decided to be Tyrion’s champion way back when would walk away with all that? To paraphrase Thomas Edison, success is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent threatening the right people with a crossbow.

Gendry Baratheon, Yara Greyjoy, Robin Arryn, Edmure Tully, Yohn Royce, the “new Prince of Dorne”

Image zoom Macall B. Polay/HBO

Way back in November 2018, EW’s own James Hibberd reported that there were “characters in the finale that [he] did not expect.” Was that ever the case for all of us. The remaining lords of Westeros (including Robin “Make the Bad Man Fly!” Arryn) gathered at the Dragonpit to reject the idea of democracy, help appoint Bran king, and then skedaddle back to their respective corners of the realm. Nice to know they’re all doing well! (Also, Edmure helped provide one of the episode’s best moments: a stone-cold “please sit” from Sansa.)

Drogon

Image zoom HBO

“Last spotted flying east,” per Sam’s report, but Bran seems to think he can find him with warg powers, which frankly seems a little ominous. Just when everyone thought they’d seen the last of the Targaryens. Speaking of which…

Daenerys Targaryen

Image zoom HBO

We believe we covered this one. RIP.

