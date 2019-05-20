Game of Thrones finale turns Robin Arryn into the Neville Longbottom of Westeros

Spoilers on the Game of Thrones series finale are discussed in this article.

It’s called “Longbottoming,” when someone you once made fun of for his Herbology obsession all of a sudden, as if overnight, drops a shirtless Attitude magazine photo spread and confirms he’s no longer that weird little kid who got Petrificus Totalus-ed in his jammies. The Game of Thrones series finale had a moment like that.

All hail Robin Arryn, “Sweetrobin,” Drinker of Milk, Mother’s “good strong boy,” and Lord of the Vale. Yes, Lysa Arryn’s son, who once wiped away a breastmilk mustache on his mother’s lap as their entire court looked on in quiet horror, turned into quite the looker.

Actor Lino Facioli, now 18 years old, appeared in the conclusion to Game of Thrones season 8 after that awkward hug between Jon and Dany played out. He was spotted among the lords and ladies of Westeros who all gathered to choose who should rule the now Six Kingdoms, with the Seventh, the North, becoming an independent nation. Fans took notice — and Facioli took notice of the fans taking notice.

“Definitely didn’t expect my morning to start off like this,” the actor tweeted on Monday.

Definitely didn't expect my morning to start off like this #GOThttps://t.co/jKxVPZNB5R via @TVGuide — Lino Facioli (@Lino_Facioli) May 20, 2019

“Longbottoming” comes from Matthew Lewis, the Harry Potter actor who was once a chubby-cheeked kid wizard in The Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and now has washboard abs in his late 20s.

Viewers, understandably, have a lot of feelings over #HotRobinArryn. Can present-day hotness ever really wipe the memory of past eating habits?

How excited was the kid who plays Robyn Arryn when they told him he’d be back for the series finale and also hot now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mPf6dWFvmv — Ruth Kinane (@ruthiekinane) May 20, 2019

Why is nobody talking about this glow up wtf #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ex6W0MgPdL — Emily Ginn (@ginn_emily) May 20, 2019

I didn’t notice the bottled water because of Robert Arryn. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/DAl60V70O0 — kierarktina (@AelinsRowan) May 20, 2019

stop i cannot allow myself to think that Robin Arryn is hot right now #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/MmVwsKjYuF — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐤𝐢 ४ (@grimescallies) May 20, 2019

