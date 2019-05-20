Game of Thrones finale turns Robin Arryn into the Neville Longbottom of Westeros

Spoilers on the Game of Thrones series finale are discussed in this article.
It’s called “Longbottoming,” when someone you once made fun of for his Herbology obsession all of a sudden, as if overnight, drops a shirtless Attitude magazine photo spread and confirms he’s no longer that weird little kid who got Petrificus Totalus-ed in his jammies. The Game of Thrones series finale had a moment like that.
All hail Robin Arryn, “Sweetrobin,” Drinker of Milk, Mother’s “good strong boy,” and Lord of the Vale. Yes, Lysa Arryn’s son, who once wiped away a breastmilk mustache on his mother’s lap as their entire court looked on in quiet horror, turned into quite the looker.
Actor Lino Facioli, now 18 years old, appeared in the conclusion to Game of Thrones season 8 after that awkward hug between Jon and Dany played out. He was spotted among the lords and ladies of Westeros who all gathered to choose who should rule the now Six Kingdoms, with the Seventh, the North, becoming an independent nation. Fans took notice — and Facioli took notice of the fans taking notice.
“Definitely didn’t expect my morning to start off like this,” the actor tweeted on Monday.
“Longbottoming” comes from Matthew Lewis, the Harry Potter actor who was once a chubby-cheeked kid wizard in The Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and now has washboard abs in his late 20s.
Viewers, understandably, have a lot of feelings over #HotRobinArryn. Can present-day hotness ever really wipe the memory of past eating habits?
Related content:
- Where everyone ended up in the Game of Thrones series finale
- Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner answers question about Sansa’s series finale fate
- Game of Thrones series finale recap in progress: This is the end
|type
|
|seasons
|
|episodes
|
|Genre
|Rating
|
|run date
|
|creator
|Cast
|Network
|Available For Streaming On
|Complete Coverage
Comments