Game of Thrones finale shows glimpse of plastic water bottle on set

Spoilers on the Game of Thrones series finale are discussed in this article.

Here’s the surprise cameo you might’ve missed in the Game of Thrones series finale. No, it wasn’t Ed Sheeran (this time). No, we’re not talking about how the annoying Robin Arryn pulled a Neville Longbottom and got hot, either. We’re talking about the stray plastic water bottle that appears to have slipped past the edit bay into one particular scene.

Image zoom HBO

After coffee cup gate, wherein a coffee cup was spotted sitting on a banquet table in the fourth episode of season 8, fans spotted a water bottle in the finale during the meeting of Westerosi lords and ladies to decide who should rule the country.

Much like with the coffee cup, we have so many questions. How did it get there? Was it intentional? Did the editors just miss it?

Image zoom HBO

Here’s a closer look at the culprit, sitting just behind Samwell Tarly (actor John Bradley).

Image zoom HBO

After the coffee gaffe, HBO responded with a tongue-in-cheek statement before digitally removing the cup from the episode.

“In response to inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones, HBO states, ‘The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,'” the network statement read.

The fate of this character in the finale is still up in the air.

Related content: