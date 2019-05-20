Game of Thrones just set its final ratings record

The Game of Thrones showrunners have long stated they wanted the series to go out on a high note. And when it comes to viewership ratings, at least, that mission was firmly accomplished.

Sunday’s series finale, titled “The Iron Throne,” delivered 19.3 million viewers on HBO, including streaming, blowing past the penultimate episode “The Bells” which had 18.4 million viewers.

That’s another record for HBO and for scripted entertainment programming this season. The Barry finale also hit a series high with 2.7 million viewers (with 4.8 million in gross audience for the season).

The GoT series finale divided fans, with the episode scoring a series-low 57 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. But despite some complaints throughout season 8, the show’s audience climbed with nearly every episode. HBO says the season is averaging more than 44.2 million viewers once all forms of viewing are counted.

