CBS announces return date for Big Brother and Julie Chen Moonves

Somebody power up the Chenbot: Big Brother is returning in June.

CBS announced today that BB will return for a two-night premiere on June 25 and 26. As usual, it will air three times a week: After its first Sunday airing on June 30, it will start airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning July 10.

Julie Chen Moonves, a.k.a. the Chenbot, will return as host. This is its 21st season!

CBS likes to crow that BB “continues to be a leader across both broadcast and digital platforms.” Last summer, all three airings of BB ranked in the summer’s top 10 in viewers and key demos.

Sadly, CBS hasn’t yet said whether it will do another Celebrity BB. The network has already aired two editions.

The two-night premiere of BB21 will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

