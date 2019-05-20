EW's Best of Shows podcast: Veep star Timothy Simons on Jonah's impeachment

Image zoom Colleen Hayes/HBO

Veep type TV Show Network HBO Genre Comedy

How about that finale, right? HBO’s Emmy-winning series gave its vast ensemble a proper sendoff with an inevitable death, a surprising rise to power, and a Tom Hanks callback that was a long time coming. Of course, we’re talking about Veep. After seven seasons of Emmy-winning comedy, the D.C. satire saw ruthless striver Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Drefyus) ascend to the oval office while her former flunky-turned-terrifying-presidential-candidate-turned-flunky once again Jonah Ryan (Tim Simons) was left to languish in the show’s titular office.

“It is kind of funny that the show does begin and end on the uselessness of the vice president’s office,” Simons told EW’s Best of Shows podcast this week. Though Jonah has always been a character who inspires incredible contempt — and brilliant insults — this season his presidential candidacy inspired some truly awful rhetoric, including screeds against vaccinations and “Islamic math.” While pretty much everything Jonah says is “terrible,” Simons admits “that is a fun thing to play, an unbound person, someone who has no sense of right or wrong.”

Though Jonah came perilously close to securing the presidency himself this season, Simons assures us that his character’s rise to power was short-lived. As his sister-wife (literally) Beth (Emily Pendergast) noted in the series finale’s flash forward, Jonah’s career was cut short by impeachment. “He didn’t ever become president. He was impeached as a vice president which I actually did not know was something that could happen… but apparently it is.”

To hear more from Simons — including how he was smacked by Julia Louis-Dreyfus “between six to 10 times” during one particular scene — listen to the full interview below. You can also listen and subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are available every Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich.

