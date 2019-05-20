The Ninjas are back and there are a whole heap of challenges that await them.

In EW’s exclusive look at season 11 of American Ninja Warrior, NBC’s clash of the titans brings new obstacles with just as much emotional impact.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila preview the Power Tower. It is 40-feet high and “terrifying,” they say. At the end of qualifying rounds, the two Ninjas with the fastest times will compete on the Power Tower and “whoever wins,” Iseman says, “gets that speed pass” and “they advance directly to Vegas.”

The Mega Wall makes a comeback, but Gbajabiamila teases it “just seems like it got taller since last year.” Last season, this challenge came with an instant $10,000 prize with a lowered age limit to accommodate 19-year-old competitors.

According to NBC, there will be “several new obstacles and rule changes await the competitors, including a challenging twist to the Mega Warped Wall and the introduction of bonus obstacles that offer a competitive edge.”

The new additions include Zuri Hall, a new sideline reporter who’s eager to help tell those emotional stories that come with each athlete.

Premiering Wednesday, May 29 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT before returning to its regular time slot on Monday, June 17, American Ninja Warrior makes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Seattle/Tacoma in season 11. For the first time, the show will shoot indoors at the Tacoma Dome.

